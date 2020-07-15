$414.45 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $414.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.64 million and the highest is $437.47 million. Copart reported sales of $542.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of CPRT opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

