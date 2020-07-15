$46.45 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $46.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.70 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported sales of $40.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year sales of $182.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $172.30 million, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $174.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBCP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $287.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 592,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 233,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

