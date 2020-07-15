$46.99 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce $46.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.30 million and the lowest is $46.67 million. Limoneira reported sales of $50.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $161.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $163.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $196.41 million, with estimates ranging from $187.82 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $233.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.