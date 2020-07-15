ABB (ABB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ABB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABB opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

