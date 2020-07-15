Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.58 by Credit Suisse Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €2.58 ($2.90) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.75 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.84 ($6.56).

EPA:AF opened at €4.10 ($4.61) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.16. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

