Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Align Technology stock opened at $299.62 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $301.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $812,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.62.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

