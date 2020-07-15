AMBEV S A/S Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the typical volume of 1,127 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 21.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 12.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.