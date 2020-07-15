Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $128.40 and last traded at $121.10, with a volume of 210983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.41.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

