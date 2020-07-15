Analysts Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) to report sales of $8.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.96 million and the highest is $11.00 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $17.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $39.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.03 million, with estimates ranging from $37.80 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

AVDL opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $293.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.40. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,820,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

