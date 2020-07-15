Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to post $166.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $181.34 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $241.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $936.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $963.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $819.68 million, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $891.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

