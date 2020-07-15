Analysts Expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report sales of $388.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $500.40 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $551.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.37.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $749.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.