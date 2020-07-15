Analyzing Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and BCE (OTCMKTS:BCE)

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Liberty Braves Group Series B alerts:

0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series B $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A BCE $18.06 billion 2.06 $2.40 billion $2.64 15.56

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Liberty Braves Group Series B and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 2 4 4 0 2.20

BCE has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series B 9.87% 0.21% 0.11% BCE 12.63% 18.24% 5.22%

Summary

BCE beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services. It also provides various 4G LTE and LTE-A smartphones and tablets, mobile Internet hubs and sticks, and mobile Wi-Fi devices, as well as smartwatches, Bell connected cars, trackers, smart homes, lifestyle products, and virtual reality products. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. It also provides home security, monitoring, and automation services; and satellite TV and connectivity services. In addition, this segment offers local exchange carrier and telecommunications services; sells wireline-related products; and buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services, sports and other event production, and broadcasting services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 33 specialty and Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.