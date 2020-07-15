Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) versus Lonestar Resources US (NYSE:LONE) Head to Head Review

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Lonestar Resources US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.16 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -19.00 Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million 0.05 -$103.02 million ($0.81) -0.49

Lonestar Resources US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lonestar Resources US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Antero Resources and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 4 8 1 0 1.77 Lonestar Resources US 1 4 0 0 1.80

Antero Resources presently has a consensus target price of $3.31, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -35.36% -3.77% -1.75% Lonestar Resources US -81.10% -11.18% -1.97%

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

