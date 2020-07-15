AXT (AXTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXT stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.29. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.72.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

