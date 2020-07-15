Baker Hughes (BKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

