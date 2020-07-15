Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.22 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTB opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

A number of analysts have commented on NTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

