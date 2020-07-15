Banner (BANR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

