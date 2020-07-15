Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Sharon White Acquires 363 Shares

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) insider Sharon White purchased 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.46 ($2,421.19).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 541.80 ($6.67) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 609.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDEV shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 685 ($8.43) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 890 ($10.95) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 670.31 ($8.25).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: What is insider trading?



