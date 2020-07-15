BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioLife Solutions traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $20.78, 18,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 429,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLFS. BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $443,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,065,953 shares of company stock worth $37,618,224 and have sold 927,281 shares worth $13,802,919. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $619.44 million, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

