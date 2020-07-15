Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.30, but opened at $76.65. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $79.97, with a volume of 2,474,277 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,919,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

