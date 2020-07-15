BOK Financial (BOKF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,810.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $832,068. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

