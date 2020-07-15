Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.46 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEDU opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

