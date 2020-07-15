Brightcove (BCOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Brightcove has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.05–0.01 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.05)-($0.01) EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $292.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

