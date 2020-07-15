Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report sales of $19.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.13 million to $25.52 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $442.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $590.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.15 million to $644.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NYSE:PEB opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

