Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller bought 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.