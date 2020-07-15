Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camping World traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.34, approximately 3,233,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,775,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 447,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,687.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 161,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

