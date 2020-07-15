Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$24.00 price target by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.68.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$23.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$42.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,959,540.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.