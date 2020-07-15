Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $260.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.09.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.