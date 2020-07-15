Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.28. SunTrust Banks now has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Carnival shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 30,329,310 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,163,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carnival by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

