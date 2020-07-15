Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $122.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

