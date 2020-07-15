Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,103.02 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,145.63. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,044.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $875.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $946.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total value of $4,987,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,412,683.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

