Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFG opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Compass Point began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

