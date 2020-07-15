Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $193.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Clorox traded as high as $231.50 and last traded at $231.08, with a volume of 10007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.85.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 242.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.