Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $143.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.10 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $150.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $593.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.10 million to $599.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $564.55 million, with estimates ranging from $555.10 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,587 shares of company stock valued at $127,004 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

