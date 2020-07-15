Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) vs. Cerro Grande Mining (NYSE:CEGMF) Financial Contrast

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of 7.31, indicating that its share price is 631% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Cerro Grande Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA $867.89 million 2.68 -$12.21 million ($0.01) -917.00 Cerro Grande Mining $3.33 million 0.20 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

Cerro Grande Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Cerro Grande Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA -14.37% -3.57% -2.61% Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -132.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Cerro Grande Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.41%. Given Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA beats Cerro Grande Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector; electrical transmission services; and energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. Its primary property is the Pimenton Mine that covers an area of 3,121 hectares located in the high mountain range of Chile. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Providencia, Chile.

