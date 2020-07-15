Comparing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 2.33 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -2.33 DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -52.97% -20.76% DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.25%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A.

About DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

