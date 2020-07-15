Comparing SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and ESSILOR INTL S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR N/A N/A N/A ESSILOR INTL S/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and ESSILOR INTL S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 ESSILOR INTL S/S 1 2 2 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and ESSILOR INTL S/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $10.13 billion 0.72 $533.12 million $3.05 10.03 ESSILOR INTL S/S $19.48 billion 1.52 $1.21 billion $2.46 27.49

ESSILOR INTL S/S has higher revenue and earnings than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSILOR INTL S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ESSILOR INTL S/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSILOR INTL S/S has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESSILOR INTL S/S beats SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About ESSILOR INTL S/S

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. In addition, this segment develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses & Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Freedom Polarised, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, SolarShield, and Suuna brands; Dockers, French Connection, Hello Kitty, Ironman, Karen Millen, Nine West, Reebok, and Disney brands; and Costa, Bolo, Molsion, and Prosun brands. The company has network of 475 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

