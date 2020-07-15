Contrasting Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) & Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Voltari alerts:

This table compares Voltari and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95% Gazit Globe N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voltari and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $789.80 million 1.17 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

Voltari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Voltari and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Voltari on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voltari

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Voltari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.