Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $201.00 to $250.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as high as $297.90 and last traded at $297.79, 2,477,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,787,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.01.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $219,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,059 shares of company stock valued at $43,176,246. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after acquiring an additional 457,677 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 328,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $36,495,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

