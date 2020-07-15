Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €48.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €48.00 ($53.93) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.00 ($41.57).

ETR 1COV opened at €35.75 ($40.17) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.07 and a 200-day moving average of €34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

