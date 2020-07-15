Critical Analysis: OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) & Afya (NYSE:AFYA)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Afya and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 3 4 0 2.57 OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Afya currently has a consensus target price of $26.53, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.55%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Afya.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 23.71% 13.56% 9.29% OneSmart International Edun Gr 2.09% 10.30% 1.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Afya and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $182.42 million 11.28 $39.00 million $0.70 32.74 OneSmart International Edun Gr $558.25 million 1.25 $34.30 million N/A N/A

Afya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSmart International Edun Gr.

Summary

Afya beats OneSmart International Edun Gr on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

