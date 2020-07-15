Critical Comparison: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Citigroup (NASDAQ:C)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Bancshares pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Citigroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $175.48 million 2.47 $43.74 million $2.79 7.27 Citigroup $103.45 billion 1.01 $19.40 billion $7.58 6.62

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Bancshares and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citigroup 0 3 19 0 2.86

First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.51%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $73.29, indicating a potential upside of 46.14%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Citigroup.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 24.05% 9.22% 1.26% Citigroup 16.56% 9.15% 0.79%

Summary

First Bancshares beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

