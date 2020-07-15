CVB Financial (CVBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVB Financial stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

