Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.82. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 41,756,698 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88.

About Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

