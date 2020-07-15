Desjardins Weighs in on Granite Real Estate’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Granite Real Estate has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$78.05 million during the quarter.

About Granite Real Estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

