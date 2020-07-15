Discover Financial Services (DFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DFS opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

