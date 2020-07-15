easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Andrew Findlay Acquires 23 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay acquired 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £148.81 ($183.13).

On Thursday, June 11th, Andrew Findlay acquired 18 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 837 ($10.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($185.40).

On Monday, May 11th, Andrew Findlay acquired 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($186.17).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 663.40 ($8.16) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 737.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 933.03. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EZJ shares. Main First Bank downgraded shares of easyJet to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goodbody downgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.46) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 940.84 ($11.58).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

