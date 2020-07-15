Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Echo Global Logistics has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.31 million, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

