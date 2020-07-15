Elanco Animal Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 16,408 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the typical volume of 1,344 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846,120 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,886,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,826,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.