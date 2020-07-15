Electrameccanica Vehicles Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 44,790 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,868 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOLO shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 83.31% and a negative net margin of 1,527.14%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

